Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Increases Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Amgen were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd lifted its position in Amgen by 62.8% in the third quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 19,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in Amgen by 10.1% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 24,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 14.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amgen from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.33.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMGN opened at $231.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.77.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.14%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

