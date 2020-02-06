Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Cuts Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 81.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,740 shares during the quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in AbbVie by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $86.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.25. The stock has a market cap of $124.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $91.99.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.