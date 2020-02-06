Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,187 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPK. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

CPK stock opened at $98.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.17. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.19 and a fifty-two week high of $98.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.14 and a 200-day moving average of $93.53.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $92.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 9.26%. Equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

CPK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.