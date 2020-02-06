Copeland Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,855 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CDW by 76.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,936,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $731,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,865 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 82.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,998 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CDW by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $172,575,000 after purchasing an additional 496,112 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 792,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 577,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 51,852 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $6,908,760.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 606,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,810,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $174,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,255.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,452 shares of company stock valued at $14,241,764 in the last ninety days. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDW opened at $136.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.14. CDW has a one year low of $84.76 and a one year high of $146.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.86 and a 200 day moving average of $127.36.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut CDW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.88.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

