Copeland Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,356,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $167.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.28. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $144.25 and a 12-month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

