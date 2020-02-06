Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 524 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,772.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $88.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.38 and a 200 day moving average of $84.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.85 and a 1 year high of $89.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.