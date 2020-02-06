Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 80 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,534,464,000 after acquiring an additional 90,828 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 408,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $224,464,000 after acquiring an additional 18,401 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 377,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $220,268,000 after acquiring an additional 31,662 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 324,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $178,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,345 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 225,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,827,000 after acquiring an additional 12,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total value of $1,904,433.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,087.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $657.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $584.52.

NYSE:SHW opened at $582.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $579.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $555.14. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $410.35 and a twelve month high of $599.95. The stock has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

