Copeland Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Equinix by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Equinix by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 155,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $467,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Equinix by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Equinix by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock opened at $601.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Equinix Inc has a 12-month low of $385.91 and a 12-month high of $609.97. The stock has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $587.51 and its 200 day moving average is $560.60.

In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,055 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.52, for a total value of $3,587,708.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,436.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.29, for a total value of $111,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,159 shares of company stock worth $10,149,833. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQIX. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Equinix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. FBN Securities increased their price target on Equinix from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target (up from $545.00) on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.56.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

