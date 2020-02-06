Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,896 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.8% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 43,515 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 310,955 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 196,241 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 63,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,072,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $179.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.93. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $104.26 and a one year high of $184.20. The stock has a market cap of $1,368.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

