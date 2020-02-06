Cortland Associates Inc. MO Acquires 4,098 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 6.3% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $33,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,446.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $996.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,500.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,411.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,283.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,517.30.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

