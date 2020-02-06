Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,347 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 1,131,577 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 343.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 629,864 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $181,470,000 after buying an additional 487,907 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 958,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $276,237,000 after buying an additional 209,544 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,432.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,031 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,516,000 after buying an additional 106,591 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 343,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $98,995,000 after buying an additional 103,600 shares during the period. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total transaction of $516,026.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,280.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,515 shares of company stock worth $4,369,703 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $288.00 price target (up from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $308.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $134.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $300.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.18. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.75 and a fifty-two week high of $314.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

