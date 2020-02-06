Creative Planning Boosts Stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1,160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus decreased their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. William Blair raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.31.

DLR stock opened at $123.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $106.89 and a 12 month high of $136.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $1,931,244.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,244.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,808. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

