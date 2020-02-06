Creative Planning Boosts Stake in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) by 64.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.07% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth $6,812,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth $7,065,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth $5,598,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth $3,047,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $3,079,000. Institutional investors own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFSI opened at $36.06 on Thursday. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $36.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.44.

In other news, Director Matthew Botein sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $1,844,400.00. Also, Director Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $167,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,628 shares of company stock valued at $5,822,341. Company insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

PFSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

