Creative Planning Buys 100 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Creative Planning grew its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UI. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,238,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,779,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,070,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,810,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,357,000. 12.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Ubiquiti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ubiquiti from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ubiquiti from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ubiquiti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.83.

NYSE UI opened at $168.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.29 and a 12 month high of $199.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.36 and a 200-day moving average of $149.12.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $323.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.95 million. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 841.80% and a net margin of 27.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.24, for a total value of $1,181,134.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,134.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

