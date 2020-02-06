Creative Planning Cuts Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,578 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 1,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 22,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.83, for a total transaction of $8,058,470.67. Also, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,682 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.14, for a total value of $632,667.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,429.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,543 shares of company stock worth $43,085,050. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $372.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.89. The stock has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $271.37 and a 52 week high of $442.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $1.54. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

