Creative Planning Cuts Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,171 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 923,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,298,000 after purchasing an additional 46,080 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,187,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,287,000 after buying an additional 135,838 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 122.5% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 290,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,863.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $30.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.64. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FITB shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

