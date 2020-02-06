Creative Planning Cuts Stock Position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Creative Planning reduced its position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in Unilever by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 497,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,469,000 after buying an additional 15,797 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,749,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in Unilever by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UL opened at $60.24 on Thursday. Unilever N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $52.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.62. The stock has a market cap of $70.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.62%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

