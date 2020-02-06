Creative Planning Grows Stake in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) by 1,367.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,899 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.13% of Fastly worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the second quarter worth approximately $1,659,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth approximately $814,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

FSLY opened at $21.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.56. Fastly Inc has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $35.25.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.29 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastly Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSLY. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

In other news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 4,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $79,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,855.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua Bixby sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $406,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 809,153 shares of company stock worth $17,403,616 over the last 90 days.

