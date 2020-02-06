Creative Planning Grows Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,973 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 31,164 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2,115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 68,243 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,057,000 after buying an additional 65,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $202.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.19, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.85. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.70 and a 12 month high of $207.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.04 and its 200 day moving average is $164.27.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

