Creative Planning Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rollins by 9.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 135.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 19,392 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Rollins in the third quarter worth approximately $32,724,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 81,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in Rollins by 5.7% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 50,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.99.

NYSE ROL opened at $38.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.87 and a beta of 0.26. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $43.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.30 million. Rollins had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 57.53%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

