Creative Planning Has $2.25 Million Stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 150,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 49,157 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,370,000 after purchasing an additional 21,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1,515.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZN opened at $49.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.54. The company has a market cap of $127.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. AstraZeneca plc has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $51.55.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZN. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Svb Leerink started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.35.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

