Creative Planning Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 385,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,464 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 1.76% of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 0.4% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,145,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 22.1% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. 36.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get REDHILL BIOPHAR/S alerts:

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S stock opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.64. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $116.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.50.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S had a negative return on equity of 103.63% and a negative net margin of 631.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RDHL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors.

See Also: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL).

Receive News & Ratings for REDHILL BIOPHAR/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REDHILL BIOPHAR/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.