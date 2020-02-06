Creative Planning Has $2.41 Million Stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 291.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the second quarter worth $393,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 103.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 39.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Texas Pacific Land Trust from $937.00 to $947.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $780.04 per share, for a total transaction of $105,305.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,715. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TPL stock opened at $801.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.36. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a twelve month low of $565.10 and a twelve month high of $915.66. The company has a quick ratio of 15.99, a current ratio of 15.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $778.61 and a 200-day moving average of $688.67.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by $1.83. The company had revenue of $113.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 82.95% and a net margin of 96.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 38.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

