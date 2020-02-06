Creative Planning Increases Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 116,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,451,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.81.

CAG stock opened at $32.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.90. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt acquired 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

