Creative Planning Lowers Stake in Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Creative Planning reduced its position in shares of Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.18% of Athenex worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATNX. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 1st quarter worth about $1,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Athenex by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,832,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,087,000 after buying an additional 717,109 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Athenex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Athenex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Athenex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $494,000. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATNX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Athenex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Athenex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

ATNX stock opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Athenex Inc has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $21.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.39.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. Athenex had a negative net margin of 146.51% and a negative return on equity of 98.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Athenex Inc will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Athenex news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 606,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $8,815,631.08. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

