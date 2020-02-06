Creative Planning Lowers Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,132,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HE shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $48.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.17. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.06 and a twelve month high of $49.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.25.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.