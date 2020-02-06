Creative Planning Raises Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,958,000 after acquiring an additional 334,241 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,312,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,830,000 after buying an additional 576,268 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 829,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,236,000 after buying an additional 195,665 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,040,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 465,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,871,000 after buying an additional 67,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup set a $58.00 price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens set a $55.00 price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

NYSE WAL opened at $58.19 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.68.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 38.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Randall S. Theisen sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $108,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,991.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 33,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,868,777.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 54,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,919.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,355,525. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

