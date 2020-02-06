Creative Planning Sells 227 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.06% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,037,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 18,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.33.

Shares of CBRL opened at $156.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.71. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.50 and a fifty-two week high of $180.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 36.68% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $749.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is presently 56.09%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

