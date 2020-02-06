Creative Planning Trims Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 64.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,987 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,890,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,110,675,000 after purchasing an additional 310,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,859,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,660,296,000 after acquiring an additional 82,951 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,415,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,155,000 after acquiring an additional 56,317 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,387,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,895,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 868,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,228,000 after purchasing an additional 66,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $116.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.70. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,434,585.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,484.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,320 shares of company stock valued at $11,186,087 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

