Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOK. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 261.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 1,096.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 5,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOK. Raymond James raised Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. New Street Research raised Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.85.

NYSE NOK opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of -57.56 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $6.42.

Nokia Oyj Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

