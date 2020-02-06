Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a GBX 445 ($5.85) price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CRST. Liberum Capital increased their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 412 ($5.42) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 371 ($4.88) to GBX 368 ($4.84) in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 385 ($5.06) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 439.82 ($5.79).

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

CRST opened at GBX 505.50 ($6.65) on Tuesday. Crest Nicholson has a 12-month low of GBX 330.60 ($4.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 508.27 ($6.69). The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 445.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 393.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75.

In related news, insider Iain Ferguson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 463 ($6.09) per share, for a total transaction of £46,300 ($60,905.02).

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.