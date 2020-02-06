Crossvault Capital Management LLC Has $7.60 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.3% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44.7% in the third quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 33,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,132,000 after buying an additional 10,408 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,774,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $1,243,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.1% in the third quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,446.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,411.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,283.52. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,500.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,635.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price (up previously from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,517.30.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

