Crossvault Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.2% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.93.

Shares of CVX opened at $110.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $202.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.00%. Chevron’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 75.92%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

