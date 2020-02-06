Cullen Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,495 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,560 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,802 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,263,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,196 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1,639.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,827,454 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $170,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,871 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 3,345,721 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $201,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,174,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $914,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,010 shares during the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $59.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.24 and its 200 day moving average is $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $240.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.02 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.