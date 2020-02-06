Cwm LLC Acquires 208 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 2,311.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Universal Display by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Universal Display by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in Universal Display by 357.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLED opened at $182.95 on Thursday. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $107.82 and a twelve month high of $230.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.28 and a 200-day moving average of $196.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 66.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.63.

OLED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen cut shares of Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.23.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

