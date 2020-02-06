Cwm LLC Acquires 8,240 Shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 2,060.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GGN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,783,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 297,518 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 671,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 136,857 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 881,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 95,871 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 190,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 30,950 shares during the last quarter.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst alerts:

Shares of GGN stock opened at $4.24 on Thursday. GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $4.74.

GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst Company Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.