Cwm LLC Acquires New Stake in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NAZ. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,211 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. 8.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NAZ opened at $13.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49. Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $14.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.0438 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

About Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

