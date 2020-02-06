Cwm LLC Has $43,000 Stock Holdings in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the third quarter worth about $16,150,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the third quarter worth about $10,434,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the third quarter worth about $7,616,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the third quarter worth about $7,572,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the third quarter worth about $5,957,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STNE shares. Citigroup raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group started coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on StoneCo from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Shares of STNE opened at $42.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. StoneCo Ltd has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.77.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $169.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.41 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 28.74%. Equities research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

