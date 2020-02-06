Cwm LLC Has $47,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) by 134.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 106,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,937,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after buying an additional 25,195 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLB opened at $30.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average of $30.01. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $31.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0891 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

