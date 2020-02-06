Cwm LLC Has $48,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 223.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000.

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $132.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.41. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a one year low of $116.04 and a one year high of $136.80.

