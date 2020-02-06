Cwm LLC Has $53,000 Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Cwm LLC cut its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in National Grid in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in National Grid in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in National Grid by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in National Grid in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in National Grid by 130.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NGG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $66.06 on Thursday. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $48.83 and a 1-year high of $66.79. The company has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.02.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

