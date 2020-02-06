Cwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 620.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SOXX stock opened at $259.30 on Thursday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $173.86 and a twelve month high of $267.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.96.

About iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.