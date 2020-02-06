Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 69.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,610,000 after purchasing an additional 422,685 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 431,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,664,000 after purchasing an additional 49,992 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNK. Goldman Sachs Group set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cinemark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.18.

NYSE CNK opened at $32.18 on Thursday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $43.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $821.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Cinemark’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

