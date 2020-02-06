Cwm LLC Invests $38,000 in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 2.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 13.5% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 59.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CACC stock opened at $434.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $443.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.54. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a twelve month low of $385.36 and a twelve month high of $509.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 29.49, a quick ratio of 29.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $385.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 21.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.43, for a total value of $442,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 5,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.41, for a total value of $2,132,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,437 shares of company stock worth $67,021,519 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens raised Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.17.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

