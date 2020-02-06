Cwm LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $821,610,000 after buying an additional 1,349,262 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,159,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3,031.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 244,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after buying an additional 236,456 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2,372.4% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 178,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after buying an additional 171,285 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,428,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.01 per share, with a total value of $1,656,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $501,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report on Sunday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.86.

Shares of LW stock opened at $92.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.19. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $94.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.88 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

