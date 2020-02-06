Cwm LLC Makes New Investment in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 38.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,719,000 after buying an additional 98,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 13.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 11,940 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $5,189,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 35.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 58,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 15,266 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLDT opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $783.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.77. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLDT shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

