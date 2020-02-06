Cwm LLC Reduces Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,196,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,292,683,000 after buying an additional 486,674 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in SBA Communications by 3.1% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 26,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 62.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after buying an additional 12,355 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 33.7% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in SBA Communications by 7.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications stock opened at $254.57 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $178.57 and a 12 month high of $270.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.27. The firm has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 212.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.63.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,051,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. BidaskClub upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

