Cwm LLC Sells 199 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 848 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in D. R. Horton by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,427,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,252,000 after purchasing an additional 16,109 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 894,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,178,000 after buying an additional 266,885 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 807,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,555,000 after buying an additional 15,832 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 54.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 740,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,054,000 after buying an additional 261,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $35,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $2,091,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,992,478.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $26,019.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,120 shares in the company, valued at $338,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,470 shares of company stock worth $3,819,364. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

DHI opened at $59.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 7.13. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52 week low of $37.16 and a 52 week high of $61.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.95.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 16.32%.

D. R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

