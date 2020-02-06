Cwm LLC Sells 2,771 Shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 70.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Store Capital by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Store Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Store Capital by 262.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Store Capital by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Store Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Store Capital alerts:

In other Store Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $373,000.00. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

STOR stock opened at $39.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.68. Store Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $31.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Store Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Store Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.