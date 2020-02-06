Cwm LLC Sells 379 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 64,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 653,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,224,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the period. First American Bank bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth $2,154,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $241,021.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,679.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 6,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $369,612.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,168.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,210 shares of company stock valued at $970,754. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $46.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.64. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

